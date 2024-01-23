iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,304. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

