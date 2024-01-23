NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 785,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

