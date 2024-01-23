SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $45.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

