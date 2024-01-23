Berger Financial Group Inc Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.47. The stock had a trading volume of 86,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.