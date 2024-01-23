Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 423,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

