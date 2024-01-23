Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $307.12. 348,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

