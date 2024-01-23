Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.67. 1,005,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,955. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

