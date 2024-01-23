Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. 571,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,464. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.