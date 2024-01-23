Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 14,299,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,170,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

