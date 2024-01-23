Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

