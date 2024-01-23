CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

CFB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %

CFB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 30,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 23,948 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $246,903.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,337 shares of company stock worth $357,102. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.