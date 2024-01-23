Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MSI traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.16. 94,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

