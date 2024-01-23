Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 1,469,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.