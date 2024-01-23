US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.76% of Toro worth $65,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toro by 85.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.