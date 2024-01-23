iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of iShares MBS ETF worth $131,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 634,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

