Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,911. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

