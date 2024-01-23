STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE STM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. 936,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

