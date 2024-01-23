Certuity LLC Buys 83 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $945.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $859.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $819.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $949.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

