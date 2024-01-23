Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Trading Up 6.5 %

UAL stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 16,481,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,223,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

