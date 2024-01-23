Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 366,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,883. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

