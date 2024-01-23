AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620,652 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,914,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

