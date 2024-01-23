Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $361 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. RBB Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,210.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630 over the last ninety days. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.