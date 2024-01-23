US Bancorp DE Buys 303 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $100,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

NOW stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $750.71. The company had a trading volume of 393,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $766.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

