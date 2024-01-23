Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $93,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.84. 186,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $632.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.