The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $80,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 124,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 440.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Hershey by 12.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,065 shares of company stock valued at $958,340. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.4 %

HSY stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $190.89. 290,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,130. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

