US Bancorp DE Buys 28,341 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $87,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.90. The stock had a trading volume of 260,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,716. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

