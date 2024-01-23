US Bancorp DE Buys 944 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $392.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

