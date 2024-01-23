Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.38. 1,435,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

