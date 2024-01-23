Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

ECL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.87. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

