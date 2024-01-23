Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance
AUB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 64,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
