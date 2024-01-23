Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 64,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

