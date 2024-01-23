Art de Finance (ADF) Trading Down 11% This Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003451 BTC on major exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $144.24 million and $625,608.06 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,391,553 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 107,391,553 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.39190525 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $615,106.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.