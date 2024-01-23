Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.90 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $613.05 million and $55.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.72 or 0.05636540 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09552688 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $45,134,339.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

