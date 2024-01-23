Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $107.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00014583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07460072 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 920 active market(s) with $80,908,443.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

