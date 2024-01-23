Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $587.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.11635369 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $415,320,053.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

