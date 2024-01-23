Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,411.65

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $6,411.65 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00581090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00383173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,418,411 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.