Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

