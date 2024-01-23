T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,602. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.