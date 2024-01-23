Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

