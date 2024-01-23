Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,719 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.35. The stock had a trading volume of 264,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,105. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

