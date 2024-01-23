Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 1,160,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,484 shares of company stock worth $1,600,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

