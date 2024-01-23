Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 129,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,570. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
