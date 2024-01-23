Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

