Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0426 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $263.98 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.72 or 0.05636540 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,692,303 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,632,303 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.