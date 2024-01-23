Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $537,795.38 and $850.86 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023742 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017629 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.87 or 1.00021203 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011586 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00205240 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003830 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
