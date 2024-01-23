Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $411.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Compound has a market cap of $411.91 million and $51.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $51.05 or 0.00131156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,506 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,440.27526603 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.13534911 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $42,600,636.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.