NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

