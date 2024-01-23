iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,912,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $122.17. 754,428 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

