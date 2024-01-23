NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. 48,743 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

