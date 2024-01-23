Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 1,247,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,096. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

