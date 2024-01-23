Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,239 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,564. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

